Brady Tkachuk: His teammates were fed up with him in Ottawa

Brady Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers a few weeks ago.

The Senators felt it was time to move on, and that's no coincidence either.

We know the Sens' locker room reportedly pushed for his departure… but it goes even deeper than that. And there's a reason why the team's captain wasn't universally liked in the locker room.

Elliotte Friedman talked about it on his podcast: the players were simply… fed up with Brady Tkachuk.

The guy may be a really good hockey player, but we all know he doesn't mince words. And the fact that he launched a podcast with his brother also drew attention for the wrong reasons in the Senators' locker room.

A player reached out to me to say that the [Wingmen] podcast caused problems. – Elliotte Friedman

Yeah…

He hasn't exactly made friends in Ottawa https://t.co/lZo8Qzt7KT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 6, 2026

In the end, the Sens may not have had a choice but to trade Tkachuk.

They could have kept him on the team, but it would have been a mess. Everyone knew he wanted to leave, and if a team's own captain isn't able to rally his guys in the locker room, there's a (big) problem.

That might explain why the team has never been able to reach its full potential in recent years…

I'm really looking forward to seeing how the Senators' season turns out.

Tkachuk is gone, and that leaves room for other guys to shine. There will be fewer distractions within the team, and maybe—and I mean maybe—that can help the Sens take it to the next level, which is what should have happened in recent years.

Stay tuned, then.

In a nutshell

– I like that.

“Lafreniere, I think, is in a better place. And I think they're in a better place with him” Why @FriedgeHNIC believes #NYR did the right thing by resolving—not trading—their Laf “problem” Check it out @4EverBlueshirts https://t.co/5QS2mBkfAC — Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) July 6, 2026

– Note.

The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenseman Simon Nemec to a five-year, $36.25 million contract with an AAV of $7.25 million. Nemec will wear #71 in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/Or2BsJ68kF — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 6, 2026

– New contract for Justin Barron.