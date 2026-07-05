The Detroit Lions Are Banking on an Unexpected Prospect

After a 2024 draft class that many observers deemed disappointing, the Detroit Lions are hoping their young players will take a major step forward in 2026.

Among them, one name keeps coming up: Tate Ratledge.

According to an analysis published by Bleacher Report, the second-year offensive guard is considered the most important player in the 2025 draft class for the Lions' ambitions this season.

Analyst Brad Gagnon believes Ratledge will play a crucial role in stabilizing Detroit's offensive line, an area that will see several changes before the start of the season.

A second-round draft pick, Ratledge quickly earned the coaching staff's trust by playing in all 17 games of his rookie season. He logged over 1,000 offensive snaps at right guard, demonstrating great durability despite the challenges of his first NFL season.

Known for his effectiveness in the running game, the former University of Georgia player will, however, need to continue improving his pass protection skills to become one of the cornerstones of the Lions' offense.

A Young Generation Called Upon to Raise Their Game

The pressure, however, does not rest solely on Tate Ratledge's shoulders. Several young players will also need to prove they can make significant contributions.

First-round pick Tyleik Williams, in particular, is under the microscope after a relatively quiet rookie season. The Lions hope to see their young defensive player make a much bigger impact in 2026.

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa will also be closely watched. Despite scoring six touchdowns in his rookie season, he caught only 16 passes. With Kalif Raymond's departure, a larger role could open up in Detroit's passing game.

On the offensive line, Miles Frazier will be vying for the left guard position, where he'll face competition from Christian Mahogany, among others.

Finally, defensive back Dan Jackson, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury, could take advantage of an open competition at the safety position to secure a key role as early as this year.

Following criticism of their development of young players, the Lions will need to see several members of this new generation take a step forward. If Tate Ratledge lives up to his potential and stabilizes the offensive line, he could quickly become one of the organization's cornerstones for years to come.

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