Pavel Mintyukov Reaches an Agreement with the Ducks After Receiving a Hostile Offer

There are new developments in the Pavel Mintyukov case.

According to Frank Seravalli, the Ducks defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, reportedly received a hostile offer from a team whose identity is not yet known.

Sounds like the looming offer sheet will ultimately lead to a deal in Anaheim, as Mintyukov's preference is to remain with the Ducks. https://t.co/3QiV8ddxWR — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 5, 2026

We know that the Habs were among the teams interested in him.

However, Mintyukov instead used this offer to negotiate with his current team, as Seravalli reported a few minutes later.

The Russian wanted to stay in Anaheim, and his wish was granted.

Although the details of the deal have not yet been officially announced, Elliotte Friedman reports that it is similar to Brandt Clarke's contract: five years at $7.4 million per year.

I'm hearing that Pavel Mintyukov and the Anaheim Ducks are finalizing an extension. It will be in the Brandt Clarke range, which is 5 x $7.4M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2026

That's a lot of money for a 22-year-old defenseman, even though he's been a key part of the Ducks' defensive corps since joining the NHL three years ago.

However, it's understandable that Pat Verbeek, the Ducks' GM, wanted to avoid a repeat of the Leo Carlsson situation, who received a hostile five-year offer worth $18 million per year from the Flyers earlier this week.

Anaheim has thus secured the young defenseman's services for the next five weeks. This is good news for a team that has already seen Mason McTavish leave and could lose Carlsson as well.

Moreover, as David Pagnotta points out, with Mintyukov signing for $7.4 million per year, if the Ducks choose to match the Flyers' offer, they'll have less than $10 million in cap space left to sign Cutter Gauthier, who is also an unrestricted free agent.

With Mintyukov signing for around $7.4M AAV, if the Ducks match the Carlsson $18M AAV offer sheet, that leaves Anaheim with less than $10M in cap space—which won't be enough for Gauthier… if all three stay, the Ducks will have to make some moves. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 5, 2026

However, Gauthier is reportedly seeking a salary of around 14 million per year.

Verbeek could find himself with a serious headache to solve if he decides to accept Philadelphia's offer.

And in such a situation, Gauthier could also become an attractive target for a hostile bid if the Ducks no longer had the money to match the offer.

In short, it's when you see this kind of situation that you appreciate Kent Hughes's negotiating tactics and work even more.

In a Nutshell

– Here is the list of the 15 players.

Here are the 15 players who have filed for arbitration @NHLPA pic.twitter.com/OMCt6zfz4a — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 5, 2026

– Two signings in Edmonton.

Here are the 15 players who have filed for arbitration @NHLPA pic.twitter.com/OMCt6zfz4a — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 5, 2026

– Erling Haaland scores the first goal.

HAALAND PUTS NORWAY IN THE LEAD! Erling Haaland heads the ball past Gabriel to give Norway the lead! pic.twitter.com/Erl94g4MPf — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 5, 2026

– Strong start to the game.