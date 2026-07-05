Michael Hage is already thinking like Max Pacioretty

When comparing a Canadiens prospect to a former player from the organization, it's often a matter of playing style.

In the case of Michael Hage, he's being compared to… Max Pacioretty, and that's something else entirely.

The comparison isn't based on their skating, their shot, or even their offensive potential.

Rather, it's their mindset that brings them together.

A recent article in The Hockey News notes that Hage chose to return to the University of Michigan for another season. It's a decision that surprised some—myself included—but above all, it shows a great deal of maturity.

My latest article for @Thehockeynews is about Hage's decision to go back to school and why he reminds me a bit of Max Pacioretty: https://t.co/pKath5xh9U #GoHabsGo #CH #Canadiens #Habs #THN — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) July 5, 2026

The Habs prospect's choice is simple: he'd rather refine his game before making the leap to the pros.

This mindset is reminiscent of that of former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty early in his career.

Before becoming an established NHL player, Pacioretty, too, had chosen to prioritize his development rather than insist on staying with the big club at all costs.

He agreed to continue his development with the Hamilton Bulldogs to get more ice time and a more significant role, rather than playing limited minutes with the Habs. It is this decision—far more than the rest of his time in Montreal—that explains the comparison with Hage today.

Of course, no one is saying that Hage will have the same career or score as many goals as the former Habs captain.

However, the two seem to share the same philosophy: sometimes it's better to take a little more time to develop than to rush into the world's best league too quickly.

The parallel is even more interesting when you consider that Pacioretty is part of the coaching staff at Michigan. He therefore works alongside Hage on a daily basis and can contribute, in his own way, to the development of the Habs' prospect.

In a way, this might please Kent Hughes… even though he surely would have liked to see him in a Canadiens uniform as early as this season.

The general manager keeps saying he doesn't want to rush things with the organization's young players. We've seen this with several prospects over the past few years, and Hage seems to share this vision.

Of course, fans can't wait to see him at the Bell Centre. That's perfectly normal.

But if he takes advantage of one more season at Michigan to arrive in Montreal as a more well-rounded player, that patience could very well pay off.

Quick Take

– Not bad.

San Jose Sharks 2030 Lineup Chernyshov – Celebrini – Smith

Stenberg – Misa – Graf

Musty – Bystedt – Sherwood

Ostapchuk – McKinney – Lund Dickinson – Verhoeff

Wang – Lin

Cagnoni – Kesselring Ravensburgen

Askarov #NHL #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/W3YkpZsQQK — IceMetrix (@IceMetrix) July 5, 2026

– A three-way race.

Haaland's two goals put him in a three-way race for the Golden Boot with 7 goals each at the World Cup! Kylian Mbappé Lionel Messi Erling Haaland 19+ | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/QfFU46Fdod pic.twitter.com/DVyj53K4Qy — PlayNow Sports (@PlayNowSports) July 5, 2026

– The guys are having fun.

Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes sing “Caufield's on Fire” pic.twitter.com/ls4jm2BlQc — HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 5, 2026

– Read this.