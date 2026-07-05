Kirby Dach Files for Salary Arbitration

Today is the last day for a restricted free agent who is eligible for arbitration to file the necessary paperwork to potentially go through the arbitration process.

With the Canadiens, there was speculation about whether any player would do so. Among the Habs' NHL players, Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj are eligible, but Zachary Bolduc is not.

And now, according to David Pagnotta, Dach is set to file his paperwork. David Pagnotta reported the news.

Add another RFA to the arbitration list. Montreal's Kirby Dach will be filing today. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 5, 2026

That doesn't mean he'll actually go. What it means is that if he doesn't reach an agreement with the Canadiens before his scheduled hearing date, he'll go.

Dach, who has a $4M qualifying offer on the table, does he want more than that? Apparently so. Otherwise, he could just take his one-year qualifying offer.

One has to assume this doesn't make Kent Hughes very happy. After all, his qualifying offer is already high…

Dach, who is one year away from full free agency, was already potentially on the verge of leaving the Canadiens organization due to his performance and health issues.

Going before an arbitrator could seal his fate.

Dach may have had some good moments in the playoffs, but I'm sure the Canadiens don't want to offer him a contract of that magnitude this season. He hasn't had enough good moments to justify such a large sum.

Kirby Dach with the double headlock pic.twitter.com/YsWxBzpVL4 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 10, 2026

Details to follow…

Extension

If we look at the Laval Rocket, there are several players who could invoke that right. Historically, not many players have done so.

Stay tuned.