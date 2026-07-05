A first-ever in the game between the Lions and the Elks

The British Columbia Lions finally got off the board in the 2026 CFL season with a 36–24 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night.

Led by a dominant performance from James Butler, the team earned its first win of the season while handing its opponents their first loss.

Butler was the driving force behind the running game with an impressive 135 yards and two touchdowns, setting the pace of the game from the very start.

His effectiveness allowed the Lions to control long offensive drives and keep the pressure on Edmonton's defense.

The running game was also bolstered by Zander Horvath, who scored two touchdowns—one in the first quarter and another on a reception in the fourth. Meanwhile, kicker Sean Whyte contributed with three field goals in the first half, adding crucial points in a high-scoring offensive battle.

The Lions (1-3) also relied on a solid performance from quarterback Nathan Rourke, who threw for over 300 yards, keeping the passing game effective against the Elks' defense.

Whyte notably made field goals from 16, 33, and 40 yards—the latter coming on the very last play of the first half—allowing British Columbia to head into the locker room with a 29–21 lead in what was already an offensive-minded game.

Cody Fajardo Shines Despite Turnovers

For the Elks (3-1), quarterback Cody Fajardo still put up a solid fight with three touchdown passes. He connected with Kaion Julien-Grant twice in the end zone and found Austin Mack just before halftime.

However, turnovers proved costly for Edmonton. Fajardo threw three interceptions—two of them in the second half—which stifled his team's offensive momentum. In the second half, the Elks' only point came from a field goal by Vincent Blanchard.

In the loss, a bright spot came from Quebec linebacker Dariel Djabome, who recorded his first CFL interception in his very first start in the league.

With this victory, the Lions now hope to get their season back on track, while the Elks suffer their first setback after a promising start to the season.

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