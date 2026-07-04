The Patriots’ defense is a cause for concern

The New England Patriots have chosen to cut costs during the 2026 offseason by overhauling their linebacker corps.

Several veterans have left the organization, allowing the team to significantly reduce its payroll. However, this strategy raises significant concerns as the new NFL season approaches.

The departures of Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Jack Gibbens, and K'Lavon Chaisson have allowed the team to save or avoid nearly $22 million in salaries.

Some of these savings come directly from the payroll, while others result simply from the decision not to match the contracts these players secured elsewhere in the league.

From a financial standpoint, the decision makes sense. On the field, however, the picture is less reassuring.

Last season, the Patriots boasted one of the best run defenses in the entire NFL. They allowed just 99.2 rushing yards per game, ranking among the top six teams in the league. This dramatic improvement was largely due to the excellent work done by the linebackers.

Robert Spillane was one of the pillars of that success. Known for his effectiveness against the run, he established himself as the leader of this defensive unit. Christian Elliss also put up solid performances, though he remains better known for his mobility than for his strength against ground attacks.

An injury could quickly weaken this unit

The Patriots' real challenge now lies in the depth of their roster. Behind Spillane and Elliss, Mike Vrabel will have to rely on K.J. Britt and Chad Muma. Although both players can fill a backup role, many observers doubt they are capable of shouldering the responsibilities of a starter for an extended period.

If either of the two starting linebackers were to miss several games, the defense's strength against the run could quickly be compromised.

Fortunately for New England, the defensive line remains formidable with Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Harold Landry, and Dre'Mont Jones. This quartet should continue to make life difficult for opposing offenses.

Nevertheless, the margin for error now seems much narrower. The Patriots still have what it takes to remain a tough team to run against, but their lack of depth at linebacker could become their biggest Achilles' heel during the 2026 season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.