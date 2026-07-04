The Kraken Agrees to Trade Shane Wright: Should the Habs Get Involved?

Shane Wright's future in Seattle appears uncertain.

The young center isn't progressing as hoped with the Kraken, having just come off a disappointing season.

After racking up 44 points (19 goals) in his first full NHL season, Wright finished last season with 27 points (12 goals) in 74 games…

That means he's not untouchable right now. In fact…

In fact, the Kraken are considering trading him because the player seems to want a fresh start. His agent, Kurt Overhardt, spoke with the team's GM… and Jason Botherill told him he'd be willing to trade Wright to a team looking for a good young center.

That sounds a lot like the Canadiens…

“I can confirm that we've had positive discussions with General Manager Jason Botterill, and that he has agreed to trade Shane this summer to a team that needs a top young center.” – Kurt Overhardt

The quote was taken from an article by Elliotte Friedman:

That screams “Canadiens” because in Montreal, they're looking for a guy who can play center. On the other hand…

The Habs want to add a player who can step in and help RIGHT NOW in the team's top six. Wright may have some potential, but he doesn't seem to be there yet in his development… and maybe he'll never reach that stage either.

At this point, if you're going to pay a high price to acquire a talented young player, you might as well do it for a guy who's already established as one of the top young players in the National Hockey League…

Maybe Wright could become an option for Kent Hughes (who likes players with that profile) if the Canadiens' GM isn't able to land a better player by the start of next season.

But my gut tells me I wouldn't bet my house on that either.

Because I don't really like that option… And I'm probably not the only one. That infamous look he gave at the Canadiens' table during the 2022 draft is still playing on my mind!

In a nutshell

– Unbelievable.

The #NHL included a letter from Commissioner Gary Bettman inside this time capsule in Philadelphia to be opened 250 years from now in 2276. The Stanley Cup will be 383 years old by then. https://t.co/kHg8eQP11k pic.twitter.com/mcUtDYhUe0 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 4, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

He's clearly not in the right seat with the Mets. https://t.co/N3u28sajpA — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 4, 2026

– Okay.