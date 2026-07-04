Major NFL Rumor: A Mega-Trade Involving Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and New York

A major trade scenario is currently shaking up the NFL, as the Pittsburgh Steelers , the San Francisco 49ers , and the New York Jets are reportedly linked to a possible three-team deal, according to several rumors circulating ahead of the start of training camp.

This type of complex trade is rare in the NFL, but it would involve several star players and significant salary cap implications.

In the reported discussions, star wide receiver DK Metcalf would be sent to San Francisco, while the Steelers would acquire another talented wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk.

The New York Jets, for their part, would be included in the scenario to facilitate the exchange of draft picks and balance the financial aspects of the trade.

A complex scenario that shifts offensive dynamics

Such a trade would have a major impact on the offenses involved. Metcalf's arrival with the 49ers would immediately bolster their passing game, while Pittsburgh would look to reshape its offense with Aiyuk.

49ers quarterback Mac Jones is also mentioned in some versions of this rumor, notably as a potential trade chip in a three-team deal.

This speculation illustrates just how many franchises are still looking to fine-tune their rosters as the 2026 season approaches. The teams involved are trying to maximize their competitive windows, even if it means exploring complex scenarios involving multiple star players.

A Rumor to Watch Ahead of Training Camp

Although no deal has been confirmed, this type of proposal demonstrates that the trade market remains very active in the NFL. The coming weeks, with the start of training camps, could clarify whether these discussions were mere speculation or the beginning of more concrete negotiations.

One thing is certain: if a trade of this magnitude were to materialize, it would become one of the most significant moves of the NFL offseason.

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