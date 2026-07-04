An American defensive back is shown the door by the Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a roster move by releasing American defensive back Greg Junior , a former NFL draft pick who was trying to carve out a lasting spot in the CFL.

Junior, 27, started the season on Hamilton's starting roster, playing in the first two games.

He recorded nine defensive tackles and one tackle on special teams before eventually being demoted to the practice squad and then released.

Drafted in the sixth round (197th overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had played in 10 games over two NFL seasons, totaling 17 tackles, two for loss, and one pass deflection.

He then continued his professional career with several organizations, spending time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, as well as participating in training camps with the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos.

A Strong College Career

Before turning pro, Greg Junior played for Ouachita Baptist University, where he appeared in 43 games. There, he recorded 128 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one interception, and 17 passes defended. His performances earned him All-American honors and an invitation to the Senior Bowl, a key step toward his status as a historic draft pick for his university.

Junior's departure is part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' ongoing roster adjustments as the team continues its 2026 season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-2) this Sunday. Winnipeg is coming off a loss to the Edmonton Elks, while Hamilton had the week off last week.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.