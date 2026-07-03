VIDEO: You’ve got to see Alexander Karmanov (7’1) on skates at Sharks camp

In life, there are some things you just can't learn. For example?

Not everyone is blessed with height. I know this because I'm naturally on the shorter side… Hehe.

Seriously, though, there's someone else who must know this all too well, and I'm talking about Alexander Karmanov. The defenseman was drafted by the Sharks in the last draft (in the 7th round), he showed up at the team's development camp in San Jose… and it made for some pretty spectacular footage.

After all, it's easy to see that the kid is huge on the ice.

Karmanov is (truly) taller than the rest of his teammates at the Sharks' development camp, and it's crazy to see just how striking the difference between him and the others is.

It's almost scary:

Alexander Karmanov, who is 7'1, is on the ice. He's towering over the other skaters. He is set to play at Penn State in 2027 but would become the tallest player to ever make his NHL debut if he were to make it. pic.twitter.com/aGoUHRizUR — Matt Lively (@mattblively) July 2, 2026

Obviously, he's tall… but that comes with certain challenges, too.

Because, in reality, he has to get used to his body. His movements on skates aren't the same as those of a guy who's six feet tall, and it's definitely going to take some time before we see him reach his full potential.

The Sharks took a minimal risk by drafting him with the 201st overall pick in the last draft, but oh well. If it doesn't work out… at least it'll make for a great story.

No matter what happens, everyone will remember him for his sheer size!

Karmanov is a huge guy pic.twitter.com/yE5GvB5Cm7 — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) June 30, 2026

If Karmanov develops well, he could become the tallest player in history to play a game in the National Hockey League.

Zdeno Chara was 6'9”, but Karmanov is still a few inches taller than the Bruins legend. And when you stop to think about it… you realize just how completely crazy that is.

Quick Thoughts

– I like that.

Gavin McKenna, in attendance for Portugal vs. Croatia, joined TSN to discuss the Leafs acquiring Bobrovsky #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ftsl6kTzeI — BarDown (@BarDown) July 3, 2026

– Hehe.

I'd love to speak Croatian so I could understand what she's saying… #mystery pic.twitter.com/zhRRQLp97h — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) July 3, 2026

– I can't wait to see this.