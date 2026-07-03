Former NFL and CFL player announces his retirement

Christian Covington officially announced his retirement from professional football this week, bringing to a close a career that took him to both the NFL and the Canadian Football League.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman shared the news in a lengthy social media post, in which he reflects on his journey and the people who have shaped his life.

In his message, Covington expresses deep gratitude toward football, which he describes as a school of life. He reflects on the sacrifices, injuries, and moments of doubt, but also on the values the sport instilled in him from a young age. He also highlights the importance of his family, coaches, teammates, and loved ones throughout his journey.

The player's message also highlights his faith and the influence it has had on his career. He states that football has given him everything, including discipline, camaraderie, and a platform that has allowed him to compete at the highest level.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans—the 216th overall pick—Covington has had a solid career in the NFL. He has played in 102 regular-season games with the Texans, the Dallas Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Los Angeles Chargers. In total, he recorded 196 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and several key defensive plays, while earning over 8.6 million U.S. dollars over his career, according to Spotrac data.

After nine seasons in the NFL, he returned to Canada to join the B.C. Lions in 2024—the team that had drafted him into the CFL in 2015. In 29 games, he recorded 29 defensive tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles, establishing himself as a key addition to the defensive line.

Covington also comes from a distinguished football family. He is the son of Grover Covington, a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Even before his professional career, he had made a name for himself in high school at Vancouver College, where he helped his team win a provincial championship and was named the province's Defensive Player of the Year.

With this announcement, Christian Covington turns an important page in a career marked by perseverance, elite-level play, and a significant return to Canadian football in the twilight of his career.

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