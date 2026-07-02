Rob Ramage Retires After 12 Years with the CH

For the past nine years, Rob Ramage has served as the Canadiens' director of player development. The former defenseman, who held a development coaching position during his first three seasons in Montreal, was a key figure with the Habs.

And clearly, the new management also appreciated his work, as he remained with the team even after Marc Bergevin's departure.

That said, the organization has just announced that Ramage has left the Canadiens… because he has decided to retire.

The 67-year-old, who led the development camp over the past few days, has therefore decided to bow out as the camp comes to a close.

In addition to managing that camp, he was also responsible for overseeing the organization's prospects. He played a key role.

Rob Ramage Retires After 12 Seasons with the Canadiens Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/450OORV6eo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2026

Of course, the question now is who will replace him. In reality, however, there seems to be a clear frontrunner: Francis Bouillon, who has served as Ramage's right-hand man for the past few years.

He currently holds a development coach role: it's easy to imagine that, much like Ramage back in the day, he could move from a coaching position to a director role.

And one must also wonder whether a potential promotion for Bouillon might open doors for Paul Byron, who is still with the organization as a development consultant. If he's looking to take on a bit more responsibility, perhaps a development coach position would be a logical next step for him.

But for now, the focus is primarily on Ramage's departure, whom Jeff Gorton described as an essential element of the development culture the new management wanted to establish.

In a nutshell

– Yes.

Demidov is a perfect fit for a market like Montreal's. https://t.co/afPiJZ7dUa — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 2, 2026

– One more thing taken care of for the Sharks.

Ivar Stenberg has signed his entry-level contract with San Jose https://t.co/gBmIlyVHUL — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 2, 2026

– Interesting.

Carolina kept trying right up until the end last night to sign Carlson. Philadelphia tried very hard yesterday as well. But Tampa is a really good fit for Carlson. https://t.co/pbBpCVpOHl — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2026

– A 3-0 victory for Spain.