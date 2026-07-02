Michael Hage explained why fans are so excited

Today marks the end of the Canadiens' development camp.

And when the Canadiens' development camp comes to an end, that also means an intra-squad game. The young players were divided into two groups to give them the chance to face off in front of a large crowd of fans.

Because, well, that's Montreal for you…

Group photo time at the #Habs development camp in Brossard. pic.twitter.com/4UuovkWHjm — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 2, 2026

Of course, there were a few players we were watching more closely than others. But the two big names at the camp were undoubtedly Alexander Zharovsky and Michael Hage.

Gleb Pugachyov didn't get his visa, and Bryce Pickford underwent surgery.

In the intra-squad game, Zharovsky wasn't necessarily the one who stood out the most. He had his moments, with a few fakes, but nothing more.

He didn't necessarily create plays that led to anything.

Michael Hage, on the other hand, stood out more. His chemistry with Logan Sawyer, another Toronto native, was obvious. They put together some great plays together.

Hage finished the game with two regular-time goals, an assist, and a shootout goal.

Obviously, we can't draw any conclusions from the fact that he played well in an exhibition game in July, when he was supposed to be one of the best players on the ice. But it's still good news to see him doing whatever he wants on the ice. It's better than the opposite.

He probably wanted to make his mom happy—she was at the game.

Michael Hage's mother is watching her son's intra-team game this morning in Brossard. See you in April for Michael's first official NHL game, Rania? Deal? pic.twitter.com/fTR3Bbkrsw — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 2, 2026

It's also worth noting that “Little Jean” (LJ Mooney) played well, too. He seemed to have taken a step forward compared to last year, and he's still brimming with talent.

That's great.

In a nutshell

– Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson were also there.

Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, Martin St-Louis, Nick Bobrov, Martin Lapointe, and Francis Bouillon are all in Brossard this afternoon. I think I even recognize Vincent Lecavalier and Rob Ramage in the first photo. https://t.co/HatCTztxbQ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 2, 2026

– Interesting.

– Alexander Zharovsky: 6'2 and 181 pounds.

– Small contract in Columbus.