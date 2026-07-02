Australian giant Ben Te Kura is leaving rugby to try his luck in the NFL

A dramatic career change is shaking up the Australian sports world: Ben Te Kura, the tallest player in National Rugby League (NRL) history, is turning his back on rugby to try his luck in the NFL.

At just 22 years old, the 6-foot-9, 268-pound giant has been released from his contract by the Brisbane Broncos. The club confirmed that it is honoring his wish to travel to the United States to begin preparing for a potential NFL career starting in 2027.

In a message filled with gratitude, Te Kura made a point of thanking his team: he says he is deeply grateful to the Broncos for their support during this transition toward a unique opportunity in American football.

The plan is clear: the young athlete is aiming for the offensive tackle position, a role where his height and wingspan could become major assets. Those close to him are quick to compare him to Jordan Mailata, another former Australian rugby player who has become a true star in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A risky bet, but one that could pay off

The move from rugby to the NFL has become an increasingly common path, especially for Australian athletes with exceptional physical attributes. Mailata's case perfectly illustrates the financial and athletic potential of this transition; he signed a contract worth tens of millions of dollars after his debut in American football.

In contrast, the maximum salary in the NRL remains much lower, making the temptation even greater for some elite players.

While expectations should remain realistic, Ben Te Kura's physical profile is already drawing attention. His exceptional size and raw potential could attract interest from several NFL teams willing to invest in his development.

It remains to be seen whether he will be able to turn his impressive physique into a genuine professional career in American football—a challenge as ambitious as it is rare in modern sports.

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