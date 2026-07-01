Darnell Nurse has been traded to the Sharks

Marc-Olivier Cook
Darnell Nurse has been traded to the Sharks
Credit: Derek Cain/Getty Images

National League trade.

Darnell Nurse, who earlier today expanded the list of teams he wanted to be traded to, is heading to the Sharks to join Macklin Celebrini.

So far, we know that Shakir Mukhamadullin will be part of the trade and that the Oilers did not take on any salary in the deal. 

More details to come… 

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