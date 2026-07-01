Darnell Nurse has been traded to the Sharks

National League trade.

Darnell Nurse, who earlier today expanded the list of teams he wanted to be traded to, is heading to the Sharks to join Macklin Celebrini.

So far, we know that Shakir Mukhamadullin will be part of the trade and that the Oilers did not take on any salary in the deal.

Here's how things appear to be unfolding: Nurse to SJ Shakir Mukhamadullin will be part of the return The Oilers will not retain any salary We're waiting for the final detailshttps://t.co/HlJah24rzn — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

More details to come…