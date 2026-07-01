Darnell Nurse has been traded to the Sharks
National League trade.
Darnell Nurse, who earlier today expanded the list of teams he wanted to be traded to, is heading to the Sharks to join Macklin Celebrini.
So far, we know that Shakir Mukhamadullin will be part of the trade and that the Oilers did not take on any salary in the deal.
Here's how things appear to be unfolding:
Nurse to SJ
Shakir Mukhamadullin will be part of the return
The Oilers will not retain any salary
We're waiting for the final detailshttps://t.co/HlJah24rzn
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026
More details to come…