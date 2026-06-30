RUMOR: Mason Marchment has reportedly already chosen his team (and it’s not good news for the CH)

Among the names currently being mentioned in Montreal is that of Mason Marchment.

The forward, who finished last season with the Blue Jackets, has an appealing profile for a team like the Habs: Marchment is big, he's fast, and he can put points on the board…

That's why he's being talked about as a logical target for the Canadiens. But…

But if we're to believe recent comments by Eric Engels (Sportsnet), the chances of Marchment landing in town are slim. Why?

Because the veteran has reportedly already chosen his new team, according to the journalist. And it wouldn't be the Canadiens…

Sources suggested late Tuesday afternoon that the 31-year-old had set his sights on another team (other than the Canadiens). – Eric Engels

Reminder: Free agency opens tomorrow.

Maybe things will change between now and then, but maybe we shouldn't get our hopes up too high either…

If you're hoping for a big splash, we regret to inform you that Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes won't be making one in the unrestricted free-agent market. @EricEngels says there are still reasons to pay attention, though. https://t.co/athMS2Dj6Q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 30, 2026

If Marchment does sign a contract with another team, Kent Hughes is going to be in deep trouble.

And I say that because this year's free-agent market is really nothing to write home about. There won't be any big names available on the open market, and the list of players who could help the Canadiens right away is pretty thin, too.

That said, it explains why Eric Engels mentions in his article that we shouldn't expect to see the Canadiens make a big signing on the free-agent market.

Kent Hughes will have to turn to the trade market to improve his team… and he has what it takes to make a big move. But we know that's easier said than done.

That said, other NHL teams haven't hesitated to pay a high price to improve their rosters over the past week.

And in fact, Kent Hughes has said he's willing to overpay to add a good player to his team…

In a nutshell

– I like that.

Development camp is well and truly underway; watch this space for video and updates over the next two days. Photo credit: Matt Garies / Club de Hockey Canadien inc. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vDW8BP4RNB — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 30, 2026

– Note this.

CCPP

INFO OLYMPIC STADIUM I've been told that plans for the interior renovations of Montreal's Olympic Stadium could finally be announced in the coming weeks, perhaps even before the construction break. Preparatory work… pic.twitter.com/GLOwtKmaAu — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) June 30, 2026

– Nice contract for the Wild.