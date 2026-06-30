Jacob Markstrom will be traded to the Panthers

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jacob Markstrom will be traded to the Panthers
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Now more than ever, Sergei Bobrovsky's future lies elsewhere than in Florida.

After acquiring Akira Schmid to serve as the team's No. 2 goaltender, Bill Zito is on the verge of securing the services of Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Devils.

Expect to see Evan Rodrigues head to Newark.

Markstrom began his career in Florida before being traded to the Canucks in the deal that brought Roberto Luongo back to Florida more than 10 years ago.

And now, after stints in Vancouver, Calgary, and New Jersey, he's back in Florida.

Markstrom didn't have the season of his career with the Devils last year. That said, behind a powerhouse like the Panthers, he might be able to bounce back.

I like the trade. It's a smart move by the Panthers, who have a very well-rounded team.

So the Devils will have to find a No. 1 goaltender. Will they, like the Maple Leafs, make a move for Sergei Bobrovsky? We'll see.

It's worth noting that Bob is also linked to the Kings right now. #ArtemiPanarin

Here's yet more proof that Kent Hughes would be wise to act quickly if he wants to part ways with Samuel Montembeault. After all, the goaltender market is starting to take shape.

The Canadiens' GM can't afford to miss the boat.

Details to follow…

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