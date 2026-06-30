Jacob Markstrom will be traded to the Panthers

Now more than ever, Sergei Bobrovsky's future lies elsewhere than in Florida.

After acquiring Akira Schmid to serve as the team's No. 2 goaltender, Bill Zito is on the verge of securing the services of Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Devils.

Expect to see Evan Rodrigues head to Newark.

TRADE! The details are still to be confirmed, but the Panthers will acquire goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Evan Rodrigues. Rodrigues had clearly become surplus to requirements in Florida. Stay tuned! #NHLTrades https://t.co/ZFQyDpj4S0 — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 30, 2026

Markstrom began his career in Florida before being traded to the Canucks in the deal that brought Roberto Luongo back to Florida more than 10 years ago.

And now, after stints in Vancouver, Calgary, and New Jersey, he's back in Florida.

Markstrom didn't have the season of his career with the Devils last year. That said, behind a powerhouse like the Panthers, he might be able to bounce back.

I like the trade. It's a smart move by the Panthers, who have a very well-rounded team.

So the Devils will have to find a No. 1 goaltender. Will they, like the Maple Leafs, make a move for Sergei Bobrovsky? We'll see.

It's worth noting that Bob is also linked to the Kings right now. #ArtemiPanarin

Could Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin finally team up? A source says the Kings plan to make a major push for the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie as Ken Holland weighs a major cap decision.https://t.co/mftJDHHVED — RG (@TheRGMedia) June 30, 2026

Here's yet more proof that Kent Hughes would be wise to act quickly if he wants to part ways with Samuel Montembeault. After all, the goaltender market is starting to take shape.

The Canadiens' GM can't afford to miss the boat.

Details to follow…