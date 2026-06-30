A.J. Greer Signs with the Ducks: Bad News for Montreal

The Canadiens need to add some tough players to their roster to have even more success in the playoffs. People often talk about “sandpaper”—players who can play hard.

One of the best options was A.J. Greer, a Quebec native who has had success with the Panthers.

Unfortunately for the Canadiens, they'll have to find another option, since he just signed a deal with the Anaheim Ducks. That's what Renaud Lavoie reported early Tuesday evening.

A.J. Greer has agreed to a 4-year contract with the @AnaheimDucks. @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) June 30, 2026

The Ducks had recently acquired Greer's rights in a trade that sent Radko Gudas to the Panthers.

It is reportedly a four-season deal, which would solidify the Quebec native's place with the Ducks.

More details to come.