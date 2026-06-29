Two players who have been linked to the CH are traded for each other

Marc-Olivier Cook
Two players who have been linked to the CH are traded for each other
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

National League trade.

The Anaheim Ducks traded Radko Gudas's rights to Florida… in exchange for those of A.J. Greer.

The forward's name has been circulating quite a bit in Montreal in recent weeks because he has an interesting profile for the Canadiens… and because he was set to become a unrestricted free agent on July 1.

But it's ironic because Gudas's name has also been linked to the Habs recently. He, too, would have helped the Canadiens fill a certain need on the right side of the defense… but we'll probably have to forget about that plan.

Because according to Elliotte Friedman, it's possible that Gudas and Greer will reach agreements with their new teams before testing the free-agent market:

That probably isn't great news for Kent Hughes.

The free-agent market isn't particularly strong this year, and these two players were logical targets for a team like the Canadiens.

Gudas plays defense and Greer plays offense, but we're still talking about two players who are physically imposing and capable of disrupting the opposition. The Habs wanted to beef up their roster for next season, and these two guys could have helped in that regard.

But if they're no longer on the market (especially as free agents), that complicates things a bit…

Of course, things can change, and there's a chance we might see Gudas or Greer (or both) hit the free-agent market, which opens on Wednesday. But I wouldn't bet my house on them actually being available…


In a Nutshell

– Nice contract.

– Wow.

– Good point.

– That's understandable.

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