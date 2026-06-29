Two players who have been linked to the CH are traded for each other

National League trade.

The Anaheim Ducks traded Radko Gudas's rights to Florida… in exchange for those of A.J. Greer.

The forward's name has been circulating quite a bit in Montreal in recent weeks because he has an interesting profile for the Canadiens… and because he was set to become a unrestricted free agent on July 1.

But it's ironic because Gudas's name has also been linked to the Habs recently. He, too, would have helped the Canadiens fill a certain need on the right side of the defense… but we'll probably have to forget about that plan.

Because according to Elliotte Friedman, it's possible that Gudas and Greer will reach agreements with their new teams before testing the free-agent market:

Think it's possible both of these guys sign with these new teams https://t.co/Llz2IJSLwO — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2026

That probably isn't great news for Kent Hughes.

The free-agent market isn't particularly strong this year, and these two players were logical targets for a team like the Canadiens.

Gudas plays defense and Greer plays offense, but we're still talking about two players who are physically imposing and capable of disrupting the opposition. The Habs wanted to beef up their roster for next season, and these two guys could have helped in that regard.

But if they're no longer on the market (especially as free agents), that complicates things a bit…

Of course, things can change, and there's a chance we might see Gudas or Greer (or both) hit the free-agent market, which opens on Wednesday. But I wouldn't bet my house on them actually being available…

In a Nutshell

– Nice contract.

Hearing Toronto is closing in on an extension with Troy Stecher, who played very well for them… sounds like it's between $1-$1.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2026

– Wow.

The North Dakota vs. Michigan State game on Halloween in Austin, Texas, is set to feature the most NHL first-round picks to ever play in a college hockey game. — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) June 29, 2026

– Good point.

The #CH should definitely take a look at Yakov Trenin for their fourth line. He dished out 413 (!!!) hits last season, standing at 6'2” and weighing 201 pounds. He also racked up 23 points and finished the season at +13. And he can drop the gloves. Check it out… https://t.co/AnyRZH3bUN — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 29, 2026

– That's understandable.