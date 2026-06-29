Ivan Demidov: The latest news about his next contract

Starting July 1, Ivan Demidov will be able to sign a contract extension with the Canadiens.

Will it happen quickly? Or will we have to wait until October, as was the case with Lane Hutson in 2025?

We have more details on that front today.

According to a recent article by Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), Demidov's camp and the Canadiens have already begun talks. They aren't necessarily close to a deal at the moment, but the fact that negotiations have already started… is good news in itself.

We know the player loves playing in Montreal and sees himself staying here for a long time. Now… the question is how many years he wants to sign for.

NEW for @TheAthletic: July 1 isn't just for UFAs. It's also the first day players with a year left on their contracts can sign extensions. Makar, Hughes, Kucherov—some huge names are expected to sign extensions this summer. That, plus some UFA updates on Carlson, Trouba, Jenner, Marchment, and more in… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2026

Will Demidov be the first Canadiens forward to earn more than $10 million per season?

Hmm…

He's seen other players on the team leave money on the table in recent years, and given the Canadiens' current culture, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think he might do the same. He knows this could help Kent Hughes be more aggressive in improving the team and give the club a better chance of winning the Stanley Cup in the near future.

The more flexibility you have, the more creative you can be in building your team…

On the other hand, Demidov has his own arguments in favor of signing a massive contract. He has the potential to become one of the best forwards on the planet, and with the salary cap set to rise in the coming years, that gives even more weight to his case.

So, it remains to be seen.

And it will be interesting to see exactly how this situation unfolds in the coming days and weeks. Because let's be honest: everyone wants to see Demidov play in Montreal for as long as possible…

Quick Notes

– Okay.

Joshua Roy has signed a two-part contract that the Mammoth will announce shortly. https://t.co/7l7g5r4DI4 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 29, 2026

– Yeah.

All good things must come to an end… #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/UWhTRmKx1P — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 29, 2026

– Good question.