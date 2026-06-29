Bo Bichette: A Standing Ovation on His Return to Toronto

Tonight, the New York Mets are visiting Toronto for the first time this season. And of course, when you think back to last offseason, you realize this is a big night over there.

It might not be that big of a deal to Juan Soto, who's decided to take it easy, but it's a big deal for Blue Jays fans.

Juan Soto gifts George Springer a trip around the bases pic.twitter.com/V1omZ18TCg — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 29, 2026

Because yes, today was Bo Bichette's big return to Toronto. As we know, the Blue Jays' homegrown star (who was adored by fans) signed with the Mets last summer and was returning to the Rogers Centre for the first time since then.

And, not surprisingly, the fans welcomed him back with a lot of love. They clearly don't hold it against him too much that he left, and he's still very, very loved in Toronto.

The pictures speak for themselves.

Bo Bichette gets a warm welcome at Rogers Centre pic.twitter.com/CyurseSjZN — SNY (@SNYtv) June 29, 2026

Bichette took the time to thank the crowd for the warm welcome, and you can tell he, too, still has a lot of love for his former fans. He seemed touched by the crowd's reaction and couldn't help but smile.

Even Vladimir Guerrero Jr., his longtime friend on the Blue Jays, applauded him from the field.

It's worth noting, however, that before the game, Bichette answered questions from the media as part of his return to Toronto. And time and again, he had a hard time holding back his tears.

He emphasized that he gave it his all for the Blue Jays and that he hopes that was appreciated.

Bo Bichette is emotional while reflecting on his time with the Blue Jays : “I gave it everything I had… so I just hope that's appreciated” pic.twitter.com/emg6B17MiQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 29, 2026

So, judging by the reception he received from the crowd, it's safe to say that the moment had a rather special impact on him. He was able to see that, yes, everything he did for his former organization is still recognized and appreciated today.

And that's true even though he's no longer wearing the “right” uniform.

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