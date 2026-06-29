A former Tennessee Titans player has ALS

Former NFL star Chris Johnson has publicly announced that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable neurodegenerative disease.

The 40-year-old former running back chose to share his story to raise public awareness of the disease while demonstrating his determination to keep fighting.

During a television interview, Johnson explained that he received his diagnosis last year. Despite the initial shock, he says he quickly realized he had to choose between giving up or fighting. He chose the latter, supported by his family and driven by the desire to make the most of every moment with his loved ones.

A standout player for the Tennessee Titans, Chris Johnson made a name for himself from the moment he entered the NFL in 2008. Drafted in the first round, he quickly became one of the most explosive running backs of his era. In 2009, he made history by surpassing the 2,000-yard rushing mark in a single season, a feat that earned him the famous nickname “CJ2K.”

In total, he played ten seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Titans, before ending his career with the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals.

A personal battle that also aims to advance research

Today, the disease has profoundly transformed his daily life. Chris Johnson can no longer speak without the aid of a specialized device and experiences significant motor difficulties. Despite these physical limitations, he insists that his intellectual abilities remain intact.

He also wants to remind people that those living with ALS remain the same individuals despite the changes imposed by the disease. In his view, their thoughts, emotions, and dreams do not disappear, even as their bodies gradually stop responding.

His wife, Brittany, has become his primary caregiver, while their four children are his greatest source of motivation. Johnson says that every day spent with them gives him the strength to continue his fight.

At the same time, the former player is participating in experimental treatments in the hope of contributing to the advancement of research. He hopes that his story will help raise public awareness, encourage early detection, and support efforts to find new treatments for ALS.

His courage and openness are already inspiring many football fans as well as those affected by this disease, whether directly or indirectly.

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