Brendan Gallagher: A fan gave him a special gift to mark his departure

We've known this for a while now, but Brendan Gallagher won't be returning to the Canadiens next season.

This decision will clearly disappoint many, as the small-statured forward is a fan favorite, but that's just part of the business of professional sports.

However, even though the announcement of his departure is (probably) imminent, that hasn't stopped Gally from receiving several honors to mark his time in Montreal—he's been named an honorary citizen of the City of Montreal and awarded the title of Sports Personality of the Year.

Yesterday, as we learn from an article by Karine Hains published in The Hockey News, Gallagher received a wonderful gift from one of his fans during an autograph session with him and Jake Evans, organized by Francis Benoit and Julie Potvin of the sports memorabilia store Memorable Authentic.

Find out what fans gave Brendan Gallagher in what was likely his last signing session before leaving town in my latest article for @Thehockeynews: https://t.co/YgV8jS6lps #GoHabsGo #CH #Canadiens #Habs #THN — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 28, 2026

While several hundred fans lined up for one last chance to get the No. 11's autograph, Jean-Claude Tremblay had something to offer his son's idol.

Tremblay, who often acquires collectibles, won the Lightning's auction for the puck from the forward's final goal while wearing the Habs uniform.

With taxes and fees, the puck cost him about $450, and although the collector received offers of over $1,000 for it, selling it was out of the question. For him, it was an item that belonged to Gallagher, whom Tremblay considers an exemplary role model for his son and for young people.

In fact, even though Tremblay didn't want to be reimbursed for the puck, Gallagher's agent asked that he be given a few autographed items, in addition to a game-used stick signed by the forward.

In addition, Patricia Neron, Bailey Larouche, Bianka Tremblay, and Lucie Lachance had also put together a scrapbook over the past few weeks in honor of Gallagher and presented it to him during the autograph session.

Finally, it's worth noting that the event itself was a huge success, with more than 500 fans in attendance—which may come as a surprise for a player on the eve of his departure, a time when many collectors might be looking to part with their memorabilia.

This clearly demonstrates the special bond between the fans and Gallagher.

In Brief

– Historic victory for Canada.

Canada will face the 6th-ranked (Morocco) or 7th-ranked (Netherlands) team, depending on the FIFA rankings, on Saturday in Houston for the Round of 16. Historic. https://t.co/pD4OfqexCD — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 28, 2026

– The winning goal.

CANADA WINS IT IN THE 91ST MINUTE pic.twitter.com/J7zos3SGHX — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) June 28, 2026

– Zach Werenski to Dallas?

David Pagnotta: Regarding Zach Werenski and Dallas, there's talk that the Stars may be prepared to trade Thomas Harley as part of a deal – Hello Hockey (6/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 28, 2026

– The Jays lost.

– MLB in brief.