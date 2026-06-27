The CH Steps Up (Again) to Draft Timofei Runtso

Félix Forget
The CH Steps Up (Again) to Draft Timofei Runtso
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

After completing the first round yesterday, today we're in for the final six rounds of the NHL Draft.

And the Habs moved up in the second round to make a pick.

Just like last year with Alexander Zharovsky, they traded with the Hurricanes to move up in the second round. They sent the 61st and 125th picks to acquire the 57th.

With the 57th pick, they selected Timofei Runtso. He's a right-handed defenseman who recorded 44 points in 68 games in the WHL this year.

And most importantly, he's a big guy at six feet three inches.

More details to come…

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