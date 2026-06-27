The CH Steps Up (Again) to Draft Timofei Runtso

After completing the first round yesterday, today we're in for the final six rounds of the NHL Draft.

And the Habs moved up in the second round to make a pick.

Just like last year with Alexander Zharovsky, they traded with the Hurricanes to move up in the second round. They sent the 61st and 125th picks to acquire the 57th.

The Canadiens have acquired the 57th overall pick in 2026 from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Montreal's 61st and 125th picks in 2026. The Canadiens have acquired the 57th overall pick in 2026 from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Montreal's 61st and… pic.twitter.com/TMlhiqnbK5 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2026

With the 57th pick, they selected Timofei Runtso. He's a right-handed defenseman who recorded 44 points in 68 games in the WHL this year.

And most importantly, he's a big guy at six feet three inches.

With the 57th overall pick, the Canadiens selected defenseman Timofei Runtso from the Victoria Royals in the WHL. With the 57th overall pick, the Canadiens have drafted defenseman Timofei Runtso from the Victoria Royals in the WHL.#GoHabsGo | #NHLDraft |… pic.twitter.com/qX3P5LYRnJ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2026

More details to come…