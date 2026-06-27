The CH is among the “losers” of the draft, according to Scott Wheeler

The NHL Draft has barely ended, and the first assessments are already starting to circulate.

Of course, no one will know for several years which teams have actually been the most successful. Every year, first-round picks disappoint, and players selected much later end up becoming key contributors in the NHL.

That hasn't stopped some experts from sharing their first impressions.

This is particularly true of Scott Wheeler at The Athletic, who ranked the Canadiens among the losers of the 2026 draft.

My complete #2026NHLDraft

review is now out!

– Thoughts on almost all of the 223 picks–

6,000+ words of analysis–

Winners and losers All 32 classes, all in one place, only at @TheAthletic, and unlocked https://t.co/PS0xk1CCQb pic.twitter.com/NCyS8Nyxx1 — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 27, 2026

The Habs, incidentally, aren't on a very long list. Wheeler identified only three “losers” at the end of the draft: the Canadiens, the Lightning, and the Oilers.

His main criticism? Montreal seems to have placed enormous importance on size.

Wheeler understands the philosophy behind this approach, but he believes that Kent Hughes and his staff may have gone a bit too far by prioritizing only that trait.

The best example is, of course, the selection of Gleb Pugachyov with the 26th overall pick.

The Athletic reporter projects him as nothing more than a third-line player and believes the Habs may have selected him a bit earlier than necessary, even though that pick was more or less in line with his value on several draft boards.

His analysis doesn't stop there.

He's also not very convinced of Cooper Cleaves' potential. Scott Wheeler sees him primarily as a first-pair defenseman in the American Hockey League. However, he did appreciate the selection of Tim Runtso; even though he thought it was slightly early in the second round, he believes Runtso can become a third-pair defenseman in the NHL.

As for Parker Trottier, Wheeler is even harsher. He sees him more as a fourth-line player in the AHL.

Obviously, it's far too early to draw any conclusions.

Personally, I understand Scott Wheeler's point. However, I'm really not ready to say that the Habs are the big losers of the draft. Kent Hughes and his scouting team have earned the right to be given the benefit of the doubt.

In a few years, we'll know whether Wheeler was right… or whether the Canadiens were ultimately right to stick to their own plan.

In a nutshell

– Things are going badly.

– Congratulations.

A lovely moment with the Cleaves family Wholesome moment with the Cleaves fam#GoHabsGo | #NHLDraft | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/iWFPKi9q7b — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2026

– Yeah.

“Can you pronounce your name so we don't mispronounce it?” “Gleb. ” pic.twitter.com/rkizHpCy4p — keith ⁷² ⛤ ⚢ VICTORY CHAMPIONS (@ARBERXHEKAJS) June 27, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Frank Seravalli: One team I expect to go after Zach Werenski the hardest is the Tampa Bay Lightning – Hockey 24/7 (6/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 27, 2026

– Will Patrick Kane want to leave, too?