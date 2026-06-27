Gleb Pugachyov in Montreal before 2028? “The situation is flexible”

The draft is over.

The Canadiens, in the end, made eight picks since last night. That was the plan from the start, but let's just say things changed quite a bit during the draft in terms of draft order.

Here's what happened.

The No. 28 pick became the No. 26 pick because the Habs traded a third-round pick next year (and the No. 28 pick) to move up two spots last night: Gleb Pugachyov was selected

The No. 61 pick became the No. 57 pick because the Habs traded the No. 125 pick (and the No. 61 pick) to move up four spots: Timofei Runtso was selected

The No. 93 pick was used: Cooper Cleaves was selected

The No. 103 pick was traded for the No. 113 pick and the No. 190 pick

Pick #113 was traded for pick #117 and pick #223

Pick #117 was used: Brayden Klimpke was selected

The #189 pick was used: Parker Trottier was selected

Pick #190 was used: Wesley Royston was selected

Pick #221 was used: Jean-Samuel Daigneault was selected

Pick #223 was traded for a seventh-round pick (from the Kings) in 2027

Pick #224 was used: Tyler Deakos was selected

We've been spared an endless draft

The Canadiens, who didn't draft a goaltender over the weekend, set their sights on four forwards and four defensemen. And all eight new prospects are at least six feet tall.

Coincidence? I don't think so.

Of course, what's tough about the draft for fans right now is that the majority of these prospects won't play in Montreal on a regular basis in their careers. And those who do won't necessarily be there in the short term.

That's why the focus is mainly on the top picks. Not only are they the best, but they're also likely to make it to the NHL sooner.

On that note, we know that Gleb Pugachyov still has two years left on his KHL contract. He says he'll be ready to play in the NHL in exactly two years.

When asked about this, Nick Bobrov said that the young player's contract situation in Russia is “flexible,” before adding that his agent (Dan Milstein) is an excellent negotiator. Well, well…

Nick Bobrov says that Gleb Pugachyov's contract situation is flexible, as “Dan Milstein is a very good negotiator.” But the 18-year-old's developmental timeline will dictate the next steps. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 27, 2026

Obviously, that doesn't mean the Russian is coming anytime soon. If, in a year, he's not deemed ready to make the leap, he'll stay there. His development will dictate the next steps.

But it's something to keep in mind. Right?

Update

For those who want an update on the Canadiens' 2027 draft picks: the club sent its third-round pick to Vegas in last night's trade for Pugachyov. It also acquired the Kings' seventh-round pick in a draft-pick swap.

Here's what that looks like.