“The Canadiens are going to get a top-6 forward—maybe even two.”

All right.

We're just a few hours away from the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft… and in Montreal, we're all hoping for the same thing.

We're all waiting to see what Kent Hughes does, because the Eastern Conference teams have gotten stronger in recent days. We know the Canadiens' GM had big ambitions, and it makes you wonder if he'll be able to achieve his goals.

Reminder: The Canadiens would like to acquire a winger AND a center who can play in the team's top six.

And in Nick Kypreos's view, it's achievable. The insider said this during a recent segment on Sportsnet:

They (the Canadiens) are going to go after a top-6 forward—maybe even two—and they have the assets to do it; they want to be aggressive in this area. Nick Kypreos

Hmm…

Nick Kypreos: On the Canadiens: They're going to go out and get a top-six forward—if not two—and they have the assets to do it; they want to be aggressive here – Sportsnet Central (5/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 26, 2026

It seems like I have my doubts about that. Why?

Because we've been seeing it for the past few days: prices across the NHL are really, really high. Top-six players on the market are worth their weight in gold, and it takes a lot of assets to land one.

That said, I'm having a hard time believing the Canadiens will make two major trades to improve their offense. One, OK… but two?

Still, it's true that Kent Hughes is fully equipped to be very aggressive in his pursuit of talent.

Draft picks, prospects, talented young players who are already established… There aren't many teams that have resources like the Habs' right now. And perhaps that's exactly what will help the Canadiens' GM pull off something huge (Kirill Marchenko?) in the coming hours or days.

At this point, we can only wonder what the Canadiens' GM is cooking up…

In a nutshell

– Another good move in Buffalo.

Further to @TheFourthPeriod's report, Anaheim gets the No. 45 pick and Anton Wahlberg from Buffalo for Olen Zellweger — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 26, 2026

– I think he'll probably be drafted tomorrow, though.

Tonight, Xavier Villeneuve will attempt to become only the fourth Quebec defenseman in the last ten years to be selected in the first round 2022: Maveric Lamoureux (ARZ) 29th

2018: Nicolas Beaudin (CHI) 27th 2017: Pierre-Olivier Joseph (ARZ) 23rd #NHLDraft2026 — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 26, 2026

– Okay.

Elliotte Friedman: On Mason McTavish: I'd heard Ottawa was in the mix; but I think that in the end… [Ducks GM] Verbeek liked what St. Louis and the Rangers were offering more – 32 Thoughts (6/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 26, 2026

– Will the Habs make a move tonight? That's the real question…