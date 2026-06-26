Mason McTavish has been traded to the St. Louis Blues

The Mason McTavish situation has finally been resolved.

According to a recent report by Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks have just completed a trade with the Blues involving the forward.

In return, the Ducks will acquire the 15th and 29th picks in this year's draft. Both picks originally belonged to the Blues and will now be used by the Ducks.

Mason McTavish is being traded to STL for the 15th and 29th picks, I believe — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2026

It's worth noting that the Ducks forward has been at the center of trade rumors for nearly a year. McTavish was slow to reach an agreement with his team last summer, and after a difficult season in which he was benched on several occasions, he'll be looking to revive his career in St. Louis.

He had no no-trade clause… which allowed the Ducks to send him wherever they saw fit. The Blues clearly believe they can help him get back on track.

Mason McTavish, acquired by STL, is a big, developing forward with a solid physical toolkit in front of the net but poor skating. He has some skill in tight spaces, including underrated playmaking, but has really struggled defensively and hasn't been able to make a big impact with the puck. pic.twitter.com/C26tqXaugl — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 27, 2026

It's worth noting that the Blues, who had four first-round picks tonight, had the assets to pull off a trade like this. And with the 15th and 29th picks, they were able to make an offer to the Ducks that few teams could match.

The Habs, for example, didn't have the resources to match such an offer, as they only hold the 28th pick tonight.

More details to come…