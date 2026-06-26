Kirill Marchenko: The CH reportedly made a HUGE offer to the Blue Jackets

Marc-Olivier Cook
Kirill Marchenko: The CH reportedly made a HUGE offer to the Blue Jackets
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Since yesterday, all eyes have been on Kirill Marchenko's situation in Columbus.

Rumor has it that the Blue Jackets aren't necessarily interested in trading him and that it would take a major deal to make it happen… but it doesn't seem impossible either.

And things are getting interesting, since many are linking the Russian player to the Montreal Canadiens.

Now, Frank Seravalli has kind of added fuel to the fire this afternoon on his podcast… by saying that the Habs, according to his sources, have put a HUGE offer on the table for Marchenko in Columbus.

Seravalli really emphasizes the word HUGE… and obviously, we have to ask what he's talking about, too.

You can listen to his comments by clicking on the link below: 

It's incredibly interesting because Marchenko has everything the Canadiens need.

He's fast, he can use his body to create space, he can score goals, he can produce offensively…

The idea of seeing him land in Montreal is mouthwatering because we're talking about a truly brilliant player on the ice. Imagine him alongside a guy like Ivan Demidov, who's brimming with talent…

Oh, and it's also worth noting that the two guys already have a great relationship off the ice:

Getting back to what Frank Seravalli said…

Given that the Habs made such a massive offer, one has to wonder what that implies.

There are surely draft picks involved; I'm inclined to believe that an established player is part of the offer (Jakub Dobes?)… and it's certain that there are at least one or two promising prospects from the Montreal organization in the offer as well.

Because players like Marchenko are worth a lot, the Canadiens have no choice but to make Don Waddell an offer that will give him pause. And if the Habs are really, really in the running… they need to keep pushing hard on this front.

That's how it can work…


In a Nutshell

– Trade in Ottawa.

– That's right.

– I agree.

– Stay tuned.

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