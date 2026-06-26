Jakub Dobes: Draft prospects see him as the best goalie in the NHL

Every year, the NHL conducts a short survey of the league's top prospects who are about to be drafted.

It's no different in 2026.

Among the questions asked of the players was this one: Who is the best goaltender in the NHL? And let's just say the answers are… really interesting.

I say that because 8.4% of the players named Jakub Dobes.

We don't know how many prospects answered the questions, but it's clear that quite a few young players see Dobes as the league's best goaltender. And I'm sure I'm not the only one who didn't necessarily expect that…

It's worth noting that Connor Hellebuyck received 44.6% of the votes, Andrei Vasilevskiy received 26.5% of the votes… and the “other” category received 20.5% of the votes.

This is truly a wonderful show of respect for Jakub Dobes.

We're talking about a goaltender who was in his first full season in the National Hockey League and who truly had a great year. He played well during the regular season and really made a name for himself in the playoffs.

Without him, the Habs probably wouldn't have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals…

It remains to be seen whether Doby will be able to keep up his momentum next season. He's still developing; he has plenty of time ahead of him to improve… and it will be particularly interesting to follow his progress over the years.

But that's assuming the Canadiens don't trade him elsewhere before the start of next season.

Because that's really a real possibility right now…

Trade involving Jakub Dobes: a real possibility → https://t.co/I8eirN9rbU — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 26, 2026

In a nutshell

– Oh…

– Oh, really?

Hearing Boston and Utah are working on a JJ Peterka deal. We'll see how this plays out — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2026

– That's right.

The Seattle Kraken are in a very difficult position…#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/Vi6FOZDscN — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 26, 2026

– Well done.