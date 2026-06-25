The McTavish case is starting to look more and more like the Zegras fiasco

It's the story of a guy, you know what I mean.

The guy is the GM of an NHL team, and for 18 months, he's been trying to trade a young, talented player who doesn't seem to be able to reach his full potential on his current team.

He receives some solid offers, but he demands more. He wants more. He stands his ground.

Eighteen months later, he realizes he's asking for too much and resigns himself to trading the young player in question for considerably less than he'd hoped. And for a return that's less than some of the offers he'd received the previous year.

That guy's name is Pat Verbeek, and he's the general manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

And the young player in this story, as you may have guessed, is Trevor Zegras.

Almost exactly a year ago, the Ducks sent Zegras to the Flyers in exchange for Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. The saying goes that the team that lands the best player involved in a trade wins that trade. With 67 points in 81 games this season, Zegras has clearly given Daniel Brière the win.

Why am I bringing up this particular trade this morning? Because I would have thought Pat Verbeek would have learned from his mistake.

But no!

It's been over a year now that Mason McTavish's name has been on the trade market, and his value continues to decline day by day. We've reached the point where GMs are wondering if McTavish is really a top-six player (on a $7 million-per-season contract).

Anthony Di Marco: DFO was told Mason McTavish's value isn't as high across the league as it was a season ago; there's a bit of trepidation regarding McTavish as to whether or not he's a true top-six player – Daily Faceoff (6/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 25, 2026

McTavish, a center by training, finished the 2025–26 season on the left wing of the third line. He recorded just 41 points—including only 17 goals—in 75 games. That's a very modest output for a $7 million player.

His value isn't as high as Pat Verbeek would like, but Verbeek isn't backing down: he wants his asking price.

RE: Mason McTavish. There is league-wide interest (MIN, OTT, PHI, etc.), but his price remains high despite some pretty big question marks. The Habs do have some level of interest and would likely pursue a deal if Pat Verbeek lowered his asking price. No interest in overpaying. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 25, 2026

Verbeek is making the same mistake he made a year ago. #McTavish #Zegras

That's what happens when you overvalue your players and refuse to face reality.

The Ducks have several quality young players. Let's hope for their sake that Pat Verbeek doesn't squander the team's potential by continually trading away some of these talented young players at a discount…

Although, if it comes to that, the Canadiens might actually benefit from it.

In a nutshell

– No-trade and no-move clauses are a problem specific to the NHL.

No-trade and no-move clauses are not the industry standard in North American sports. NHL contracts are the outlier. Approximate number of no-trades/no-moves:

NFL: 8

NBA: 2

MLB: 35

NHL: 245 — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) June 23, 2026

– Predators' amateur draft: How would you rate it?

A generational run of first-round picks by Nashville: 2013 Seth Jones (traded)

2014 Kevin Fiala (traded)

2016 Dante Fabbro (waived)

2017 Eeli Tolvanen (waived)

2019 Philip Tomasino (traded)

2020 Yaroslav Askarov (traded)

2021 Fedor Svechkov, Zach L'Heureux (traded) — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) June 24, 2026

– So, a World Cup really does pay off!

According to BMO Economics, this potential economic boost would mainly come from bars, restaurants, and public viewing parties—not from an influx of new tourists https://t.co/7WiwdEeXwG — Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) June 25, 2026

– What moving moments!

A beautiful moment in Vancouver Fans raise the #8 in the eighth minute to show support for Ismaël Koné! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vzf8vD1NIo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 24, 2026