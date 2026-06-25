Canadiens Trade: Don’t Just Focus on the Prospects

Once again, there was some movement yesterday. And once again, Kent Hughes didn't make a move.

Is it the end of the world? No, since the draft hasn't happened yet. The Canadiens' GM still has time to get what he wants.

But he'll have to do it. The status quo is not acceptable.

To improve the Canadiens, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton will have to be willing to part with some good players. After all, it's clear: right now, the sellers have the upper hand.

The Canadiens have plenty of assets to work with: Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky, David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, Jacob Fowler, several other prospects, numerous draft picks, and so on.

But we know the club doesn't want to part with its top prospects at any cost. That's understandable.

What if, instead of giving up only prospects, the Canadiens were to dip into their active NHL roster to convince another team to part with its top players?

In his daily column on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie indirectly opened the door to such a scenario.

Without saying that this is necessarily the most likely scenario for the Canadiens right now, it's possible that this could be part of the solution for the team.

“There are players—perhaps active players or even prospects for the Montreal Canadiens, some of whom are active in the NHL—who could help a team that's ready to part ways with a very big name.” – Renaud Lavoie

We know the Canadiens have some depth on offense and even on defense. But in both cases, the surplus players aren't necessarily the ones who'll make a difference in a trade.

Unless Kaiden Guhle is on the table?

We're not saying that the Habs definitely want to dismantle the team that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals in 2026. That said, we understand that everything is up for consideration.

And if a scenario makes the Habs better, Kent Hughes will consider it.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard: Blue Jays pitchers and this week's controversies on the menu https://t.co/ZoQwtSawZ6 — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 25, 2026

– Canada will face South Africa in the Round of 16.

Opponent confirmed: We'll face South Africa in Los Angeles in the Round of 16 #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/pRxBisOcvS — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 25, 2026

– The Capitals have managed to improve.