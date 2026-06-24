Rumor Corner: What if the Sabres’ fourth pick were Connor Hellebuyck?

The Sabres pulled off a major coup by acquiring the Blackhawks' fourth overall pick in a big trade on Tuesday.

On paper, the fourth overall pick is incredible, but perhaps not so much for a team trying to be competitive right now. Acquiring that pick may have been the first step toward something bigger in Buffalo.

That's what was discussed on the latest episode of Sportsnet's “Real Kyper & Bourne.”

With this pick (and perhaps other assets), the Sabres could try to acquire Connor Hellebuyck from the Jets, who has been the subject of numerous trade rumors in recent days.

On Wednesday, Marco D'Amico even revealed that, according to his sources, the Sabres are indeed interested in Hellebuyck.

Other teams involved. Heard the Leafs kicked tires, as well as Buffalo. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2026

The Jets might not have wanted an established defenseman like Byram as they face the possibility of shifting toward a rebuild or a roster overhaul. The fourth overall pick then becomes an attractive option for them.

The problem here is the American goaltender's no-movement clause. He wants to win, but does he really want to go to Buffalo? Perhaps a destination like Florida would be much more appealing to him.

We'll have to wait and see.

One thing is certain: Buffalo's goaltending situation is unacceptable for a team that wants to go far in the playoffs. Alex Lyon saved the day in the first round this year, but he fell apart against Montreal.

Have three of the four teams on Morgan Rielly's list been revealed?

About 24 hours ago, Darren Dreger reported on X that Morgan Rielly's agent had submitted a list of four teams to Toronto where he would agree to be traded.

The only information available at the time was that they were four teams from the West.

But now the X account @NHLRumourReport has posted a response to Dreger's post, noting that three of the four teams on that list have reportedly been identified.

Based on other reports, Rielly's list may include San Jose, Utah, and Anaheim — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 24, 2026

The teams in question are reportedly the Sharks, the Ducks, and the Mammoth.

However, the X user did not confirm a source.

The good news for Toronto is that none of the teams on Rielly's list have direct rivalries with the team.

In a Nutshell

– Listen to this.

– The Leafs need to convince Auston Matthews that they can be competitive.

David Pagnotta: If the Leafs continue to show that they're competing and improving…then I think Auston Matthews is more than comfortable staying – Morning Cuppa Hockey (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 24, 2026

– The Raptors' newest addition, Jalen Bradley.