Connor McDavid explains why he wanted Mike Babcock as his coach

Mike Babcock is the new head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

And you know as well as I do: his hiring has caused quite a stir for obvious reasons. We remember his time in Columbus, and we also know that the guy doesn't exactly have the best reputation in the world.

But why, exactly, did the Oilers hire him? Connor McDavid answered that question during an interview with Mark Spector (Sportsnet).

Basically, the Oilers' captain said he's sick of losing. He's sick of not having someone behind him who can push him to his absolute limit… and he sees Babcock as a coach who can help in that regard.

McDavid wants Babcock to push him to the limit. And he wants the same for the Oilers' other star players:

“We brought in Mike Babcock to push me to my absolute limit. And Leon, too.” – Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers have a new coach and, in a way, a new captain. @SportsnetSpec chatted with Connor McDavid to get 97's take on why Mike Babcock is a good fit. https://t.co/4vHuE2ytuB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 24, 2026

McDavid wants all Oilers players to give it their all.

He wants his teammates to be able to follow his lead… and he believes Babcock is the one who can help the team take it to the next level.

Because at the end of the day, #97's goal remains the same: he wants to win the Stanley Cup and bring the trophy back to Edmonton. Mike Babcock may have a certain reputation, but we're still talking about a proven coach who knows how to win.

That's what matters in Edmonton right now.

And McDavid seems to not give a damn about Babcock's reputation, as long as it helps him win. I'm eager to see if that mindset will work… because it could come with some risks for the Oilers.

Reminder: McDavid signed a two-year contract extension (which kicks in this summer), and if he doesn't win by the end of his new deal, there's a real possibility he'll start thinking about his options for the next chapter of his career.

It's do or die for the Oilers, to put it another way…

In a nutshell

– Another trade between the Preds and the Avalanche.

Full trade details, per sources: To #preds

:

Jack Drury

, Chase Bradley

, 2029 COL 3rd-round pick To #GoAvsGo

:

Zachary L'Heureux

, Fedor Svechkov — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2026

– Let's go!

THE #CANMNT IS HEADED TO THE KNOCKOUT STAGE AT THE WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER pic.twitter.com/uZunK8QnqH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 24, 2026

– Yeah.