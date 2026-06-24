ABS System: Top 5 Most Frequent Complainers

The introduction of the ABS system has changed the face of Major League Baseball—for the better. That doesn't mean, however, that everyone knows how to use it properly. So, without further ado, here are the top five complainers in MLB, starting with Sal Stewart.

Not only is the Cincinnati Reds first baseman in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year award thanks to his production at the plate, but he's also been the best hitter in Major League Baseball when it comes to using the ABS system.

No hitter has been more aggressive with this new tool; he has challenged more pitches and had more successful challenges than any other hitter in the Manfred era.

Next up is C.J. Abrams of the Washington Nationals. With a perfect 8-for-8 record on challenges, the shortstop isn't far behind in this category, ranking second in net runs created through his challenges.

Now let's turn to Jose Altuve, who has one of the smallest strike zones in all of MLB and was expected to benefit from the new system. And that proved to be the case, as the 36-year-old led all major league hitters in the number of challenges.

One player also stands out with the Toronto Blue Jays: Davis Schneider, who is continuing in the same vein as he did in the minor leagues. Before being called up to Toronto, Schneider led all Triple-A hitters with an 83% success rate. And the mustachioed player has kept up his momentum with the Blue Jays, winning 77% of his challenges—the best performance among outfielders.

Finally, let's turn to the defensive side of the ball with catcher Carson Kelly. Few catchers have had as much of an impact as he has with the ABS system, boasting a 78% success rate and ranking third in strikeouts and fourth in walks prevented.

But what's most impressive about him is that the majority of Kelly's calls came in the late innings of games, with all the pressure that comes with those kinds of calls.

PMLB

A heavy loss for the Red Sox.

Ernie Clement is feeling better but won't be in the starting lineup tonight.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.