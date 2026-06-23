Rumor Mill: The Sharks Are Listening to Offers for the No. 2 Overall Pick

It's hard to pinpoint the top story of the day on June 23, 2026, since there have been several major trades in the NHL today.

The most recent one sent Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway to Chicago in exchange for the No. 4 and No. 45 picks, as well as the giant defenseman Louis Crevier.

It had been 18 years since a top-5 draft pick had been traded before even being selected.

Well, it looks like we might just see another top-5 pick change hands before the draft even begins.

In fact, according to Chris Johnston, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier is reportedly listening to offers for the No. 2 overall pick.

INSIDER TRADING… – Sharks listening on No. 2 pick–

Interest in Hellebuyck needs to improve for the Jets to trade him–

Leafs shopping Carlo–

Latest on Jason Robertson–

Devils hope to use Nemec's return to secure more immediate help–

Patrik Laine WATCH: https://t.co/v0gxh3Y7wP pic.twitter.com/TMnbtS4P14 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 23, 2026

Keep in mind that Grier recently acquired the No. 9 overall pick from the Senators (who had acquired it in the Brady Tkachuk trade), giving him more flexibility to make trades.

However, as Johnston mentioned in the latest episode of “Insider Trading,” Grier would like to get a star player in return—someone who can play either on the top defensive pairing or on the first line and is still in his prime.

The Sharks seem genuinely eager to improve their team as soon as possible.

With two highly sought-after prospects in Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg, plus several excellent defensive prospects in this draft, it will be interesting to see what kind of return the Sharks might get.

Brandon Carlo is also reportedly on the trade market in Toronto

In Toronto, things have been buzzing for the past few weeks—if not months. There have been major changes within the front office, and rumors surrounding big names on the team have been circulating for a while.

First, there are Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies, but another name should be added to the list, according to a report by Chris Johnston, also in “Insider Trading.”

Chris Johnston (Insider Trading): “Brandon Carlo's name has emerged in trade talks with other teams, and it makes a lot of sense” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 24, 2026

Furthermore, Johnston notes that with the arrival of Darren Raddysh on the right side and a healthy Chris Tanev, there isn't much room left on the right side of Toronto's defensive corps.

Carlo could certainly bring in a prospect and/or a draft pick, and that would free up salary cap space for the Leafs. Carlo is entering the final year of a six-year contract, earning $4.1 million per season.

Zach Werenski and the Blue Jackets will meet after the draft

Zach Werenski is the most recent recipient of the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best defenseman.

He had another breathtaking season with 81 points and 22 goals in 75 games, while serving as Columbus' go-to player in every situation.

However, there has been growing speculation about Werenski's future in Columbus.

Now we know more about the American defenseman's situation. In his latest article on Sportsnet, Elliotte Friedman reports that several sources indicate Werenski and the Blue Jackets will meet after the draft to discuss his future.

Werenski, Blue Jackets to meet after draft https://t.co/OWmIQJe3kE — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2026

He has two years remaining on his contract, which pays him just under $9.6 million per season (which is really not a lot for a defenseman of his caliber).

Friedman notes that with the new trend of trade requests from top NHL players, Werenski could very well be next.

If Byram brought in a fourth overall pick, I wonder what Werenski could fetch.

In a Nutshell

– Jordan Binnington could be a great acquisition for the Panthers.

David Pagnotta: On Panthers goaltending: I think they're going to pivot and go in the direction of, say, a Jordan Binnington – Daily Faceoff Live (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 24, 2026

– The four teams that Morgan Rielly's agent gave the Leafs are all in the West.

Morgan Rielly's agent, J.P. Barry, has submitted a list of four Western Conference teams that Rielly is willing to join. This will be evaluated on a team-by-team basis, and depending on the fit, there could be some flexibility to add teams to the list. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2026

– The Canadiens are still in the running for Mason McTavish.