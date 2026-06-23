Brendan Sorsby will not be making the leap to the NFL

Brendan Sorsby's professional future has just taken an unexpected turn.

The NFL has confirmed that it will not hold a supplemental draft in 2026, a decision that automatically prevents the young quarterback from joining the league this year.

This situation comes at a particularly sensitive time for the former college player, whose name has been in the headlines in recent months due to a sports betting scandal. Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of bets on college and professional sports events, including several bets involving the Indiana University football team while he was a member of the team.

According to several observers, this admission has raised serious concerns about the integrity of sports competitions, an issue to which the NFL attaches paramount importance. The league believes that holding an additional draft under such circumstances could have distracted teams as training camps approach.

Sorsby's case has also been marked by a lengthy legal battle. After attempting to challenge the sanctions imposed on him by the university, the player ultimately dropped his legal challenges before filing a request to be eligible for the NFL's supplemental draft.

However, league officials determined that his request did not provide sufficient grounds to justify a change to the usual schedule. They also noted the lack of detailed information regarding the sanctions that led to his ineligibility in the NCAA.

A Professional Career Still Possible Despite the Obstacles

Although the door to the NFL remains closed for the 2026 season, Brendan Sorsby's journey is not necessarily over. The league has suggested that the quarterback could eventually be eligible for the 2027 annual draft if he demonstrates his ability to meet the required standards of conduct.

In the meantime, other professional opportunities may open up for him, particularly in leagues such as the Canadian Football League (CFL). Despite this difficult period, many scouts continue to recognize his talent and potential on the field.

Brendan Sorsby's story, however, illustrates the significant consequences that sports betting can have on the career of a top-level athlete.

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