The Seahawks-Titans matchup takes a new turn following the NFL’s announcement

The Seattle Seahawks' preparations for the 2026 NFL season are taking on a new dimension with the addition of a joint practice against the Tennessee Titans.

This special session will take place on August 21 in Nashville, two days before the preseason matchup between the two teams at Nissan Stadium.

Over the years, joint practices have become essential tools for NFL teams. They allow coaches to evaluate their players in competitive situations against a different opponent, while minimizing the risks associated with a full-length game.

For the Seahawks, this matchup against the Titans represents an ideal opportunity to gauge the progress made since the start of training camp. The coaching staff will be able to observe how their players perform against a team they don't face on a daily basis, which often provides a more realistic assessment of the team's level of readiness.

This type of drill is particularly useful for players vying for a spot on the final roster. Performances during these sessions can sometimes be just as important as those in preseason games.

Coaches generally take advantage of these opportunities to simulate specific scenarios, including third-down situations, red-zone plays, two-minute drives, and one-on-one matchups between key players.

Building Momentum Before the Season Starts

The NFL has also confirmed the dates for the Seahawks' training camp. Rookies are expected to report on July 17, while veterans will join the group on July 24 at the team's training facility in Renton, Washington.

The preseason schedule promises to be busy. Seattle will kick off its preseason against the Dallas Cowboys on August 15 before heading to Nashville to face the Titans in a scrimmage and then a game. The team will then wrap up its preseason schedule on August 28 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the organization, this period will be crucial for identifying players capable of contributing from the start of the 2026 season and finalizing the last decisions before the official start of the regular season.

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