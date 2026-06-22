The NFL Announces the 2026 Training Camp Dates for All 32 Teams

The wait is finally coming to an end for football fans.

With offseason activities now complete for most NFL organizations, the league has officially announced the dates for players to report to training camp for the 2026 season.

This milestone marks the true kickoff of preparations for the upcoming season. After several weeks of voluntary programs, minicamps, and supervised workouts, teams will soon enter a much more intense phase of their preparations.

The first groups to report will be the rookies. Some teams will welcome their young players as early as the beginning of July, while most veterans will join their teammates toward the end of the month.

The Arizona Cardinals will be the first to officially open their training camp, with rookies scheduled to arrive on July 2. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will also call up their young players earlier than usual to get a head start on their preparations.

Most other organizations have adopted a similar schedule, with veterans set to return around July 28. This period is crucial, as it allows coaches to evaluate the roster, fine-tune strategies, and prepare for the first preseason games.

A Crucial Step Before the Start of the Season

Training camps are often the time when many roster spots are won or lost. Rookies will try to impress coaches to earn a spot on the final roster, while veterans will seek to solidify their status on their teams.

For fans, these gatherings also offer a first look at new acquisitions, draft picks, and changes made during the offseason.

With players set to return to the practice fields, the 2026 NFL season is officially entering its final preparatory phase. The coming weeks will provide a clearer picture of the teams' strengths ahead of the start of a season that is already highly anticipated throughout the league.

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