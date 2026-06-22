Rumor Corner: The Panthers Will Be in the Running for Connor Hellebuyck

The Florida Panthers clearly have no intention of going through another tough season. In addition to getting their injured players back next year, the team has also added Brady Tkachuk to round out a formidable top-9 lineup.

And they're not too shabby on the blue line either, with Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad, and Seth Jones, among others.

That said, the situation in net is still a bit unclear. Sergei Bobrovsky is without a contract for next season… and it's becoming increasingly apparent that his return isn't a sure thing.

Except that the Panthers, apparently, have a solution: Pierre LeBrun confirmed on OverDrive that the Florida team has a goaltender in their sights.

And we're talking about none other than Connor Hellebuyck.

NEWS: Pierre LeBrun on OverDrive said Connor Hellebuyck is “very much open to a change.” #GoJetsGo #TimeToHunt have interest and will be in the running for a deal. Anton Lundell will not be included in any trade. — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) June 22, 2026

One wonders if the Panthers, who gave up four draft picks for Brady Tkachuk, will have the resources to match their ambitions… especially since the team is completely opposed to the idea of including Anton Lundell in a trade for Hellebuyck.

But after Brady Tkachuk, another member of the U.S. team at the last Olympics has caught the Panthers' eye. And speaking of the U.S. team in Milan…

There's buzz surrounding Zach Werenski

In 2026–27, Zach Werenski will enter the penultimate year of his contract in Columbus. And for the past few months, people have been wondering if his days with the Blue Jackets are numbered.

The most recent Norris Trophy winner has just had another outstanding season, but he hasn't played in the playoffs since 2020.

And Elliott Friedman, on his podcast “32 Thoughts,” was pretty clear: there's starting to be some buzz surrounding Werenski. So much so that people are wondering if he, too, might be traded this summer.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Blue Jackets: There's been some noise around Zach Werenski – 32 Thoughts (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 23, 2026

If the defenseman isn't ready to commit to Columbus beyond his current contract, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see his name floating around the trade market. And just like Brady Tkachuk, he also has a no-move clause that will give him leverage regarding his future.

He'll certainly be a name to watch.

The Senators Join the Mason McTavish Trade Race

Mason McTavish's name has been circulating in trade rumors for several months now. It seems the Ducks are quite willing to trade him, as he was benched at times last season.

And with several big contracts set to be signed soon, freeing up McTavish's $7 million annual salary could be appealing to Pat Verbeek.

Of course, his name is being mentioned quite a bit in Montreal… but according to Bruce Garrioch, who covers the Senators for the Ottawa Citizen, we can expect the Sens to push hard to acquire the center.

Bruce Garrioch: It's believed that the Senators will step up their efforts to acquire forward Mason McTavish from the Anaheim Ducks – Ottawa Citizen (6/22) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 22, 2026

McTavish has no no-trade clause in his contract, which could make things easier for the Senators (since Ottawa isn't often a top destination for players). And with McTavish, the team would be acquiring a player who is under contract through 2031.

And while he may not be as good as Tkachuk, he would help offset the loss of the winger in terms of physical play. One to watch, then.

Quick Thoughts

– What do you think?

Should Rod Brind'Amour have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame? pic.twitter.com/BrIYiFmdAj — BarDown (@BarDown) June 23, 2026

– Indeed.

It seems the Habs' options are:

– A surefire true #1 or #2 center. That will cost an arm and a leg—

and then some.– A solid #2 with some question marks. It will cost an arm or a leg

.– Stick with what you have. Sometimes the best moves are the ones you don't make—unless you're just spinning your wheels — Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) June 23, 2026

– That makes sense.