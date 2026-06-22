Here’s the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL

Michael Wilson's 2025 season with the Arizona Cardinals marked a turning point in his career.

The wide receiver finished the season with impressive stats: 126 receptions, over 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns. Yet, despite this solid production, he remains largely underrated throughout the NFL.

Although he has received little national media attention, Wilson is beginning to attract the attention of analysts and league observers. His consistent performance and progress make him a player to watch very closely as the 2026 season approaches.

According to a recent ranking by Kristopher Knox for Bleacher Report, the Cardinals wide receiver is even considered the most underrated player at his position in the entire league. This recognition confirms the growing impact of his play, particularly in the second half of last season.

The journalist notably highlights his ability to make an impact despite having average speed, which he compensates for with excellent route reading, solid route-running technique, and remarkable physical strength. Standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 213 pounds, Wilson is gradually establishing himself as a reliable and versatile target.

A Key Role Ahead in the Cardinals' Offense

The situation at the quarterback position in Arizona could, however, influence his development. With several competing options—including veterans and a young prospect—offensive stability remains a key issue for the Cardinals heading into 2026.

Despite these uncertainties, Wilson is approaching the upcoming season with confidence. He has made it clear that he does not want contract discussions to affect his performance on the field, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Negotiations for an extension remain under wraps for now.

His goal is clear: to match—or even surpass—his 2025 performance and continue to establish himself as a cornerstone of the team's offensive system. In an NFL where elite wide receivers are highly sought after, another dominant season could quickly elevate his status.

For the Cardinals, Michael Wilson's development represents a major opportunity to solidify their offense and establish a true leader at the number-one receiver position.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.