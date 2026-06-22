A player has decided to add the CH to the list of teams he would like to be traded to

Last night, Brady Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers. Like many others before him, he used his leverage (granted by his no-trade clause) to provide a short list of teams to which he would agree to be traded.

And, of course, the usual suspects were in the mix: in addition to the Panthers, the list included the Golden Knights, the Wild… and the Hurricanes, who just won the Stanley Cup.

What's clear is that, more than ever, players aren't afraid to use their leverage. And in the eyes of many, this is obviously a major blow to Canadian teams, which are rarely sought-after destinations for players.

However, today, Pierre LeBrun (during his appearance on OverDrive) set the record straight a bit: while chatting with an agent, he learned that a player had adjusted his list of teams he'd like to be traded to.

The change in question? He wanted to add the Canadiens to his list.

LeBrun obviously didn't specify who the player in question was, but one might wonder if it's someone whose name has been circulating since the start of the summer. Because let's face it: if it's Dylan Larkin, that's game-changing news.

We know that in recent years, teams based in cities with low tax rates have often been popular choices. That said, as LeBrun points out, it's not quite that simple: some players simply want to be on a team that has a real chance of winning.

And the Habs, as we've seen this year, have the potential to become a league powerhouse in the coming years. Add in the atmosphere at the Bell Centre, and Montreal has plenty to offer certain players… despite the market pressure, the winter, and the tax rate.

Just because a player has added the Habs to his list doesn't necessarily mean it will become a trend, of course. But if Montreal were to continue becoming a sought-after destination for players, it would make Kent Hughes's job a lot easier.

The proof: just look at how easily the Panthers and the Golden Knights attract big names… and remain competitive year after year.

In a Nutshell

– Reminder: The Senators cannot trade the No. 32 pick.

One thing to remember about #GoSensGo first-round picks: No. 32 cannot be traded as part of the terms of its reinstatement. pic.twitter.com/PccDSkFJOx — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 22, 2026

– Too bad.

The St. Louis club would have loved to get their hands on the forward, but the interest wasn't mutual https://t.co/DXLZqlpZKT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 22, 2026

– Morgan Rielly: Keep an eye on the Sharks and the Oilers.