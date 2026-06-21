Very bad news for Micah Parsons with the Packers

Micah Parsons' situation continues to raise concerns within the Packers , as his return to the field now appears to be further off than expected.

Still in rehabilitation after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in mid-December, the star pass rusher could miss a significant portion of the early season.

According to information shared by his brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., the reality is more conservative than some initial estimates. While some reports suggested he would miss about four games, the current outlook points to a prolonged absence that could last until midseason.

Terrence Parsons responded to speculation that his brother could miss “more than half the season,” stating that these projections better reflect the current situation than the initial optimistic estimates. In light of this, Micah Parsons' return is now more likely to be around Week 8.

This development represents a significant adjustment for the Packers organization, which was counting on its defensive leader to anchor the pressure on opposing quarterbacks from the very first weeks. His prolonged absence therefore forces the coaching staff to revise its defensive plans and redistribute responsibilities within the defensive line.

A Major Impact on the Packers' Defense

The temporary loss of Micah Parsons significantly alters Green Bay's defensive dynamics. Known for his explosiveness and ability to change the course of a game with a single play, he is one of the key components of the team's defensive system.

Until his return, the Packers will have to rely on the depth of their roster and increased rotation to compensate for his absence. The upcoming schedule will be crucial in keeping the team competitive until their defensive star returns.

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