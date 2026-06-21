NFL: UFC’s Deal with Paramount Sparks Reaction from American Sports Giants

Debates over broadcast rights in American professional sports are gaining momentum, as recent major contracts signed by the National Football League and the Ultimate Fighting Championship have reignited comparisons among the major leagues.

According to several analyses, the NFL was reportedly heavily influenced by the mega-deal signed by the National Basketball Association in 2024, valued at $76 billion over 11 years.

This deal is said to have put additional pressure on the NFL to maximize the value of its own media rights.

Against this backdrop, UFC President Dana White added fuel to the fire by commenting on his organization's recent broadcasting deal with Paramount, valued at approximately $7.7 billion over seven years. According to him, this deal reportedly surprised some NFL executives, who had underestimated the potential value of combat sports content.

White maintains that the UFC is no longer just comparing itself to other combat sports organizations, but is now competing with major North American sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

Direct Competition for Media Revenue

Although the comparison between the UFC and the NFL remains controversial, it highlights an important reality: competition for broadcast rights is more intense than ever. Traditional platforms and streaming services are vying for content capable of attracting large live audiences.

The partnership between the NFL and CBS, owned by Paramount, illustrates this tension. The annual amount paid for NFL games remains colossal, but some observers believe the league could still significantly increase the value of its future contracts.

With the evolving market and the rise of digital broadcasters, the NFL's upcoming negotiations will be closely scrutinized, as they could redefine the overall economics of professional sports.

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