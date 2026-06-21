Kent Hughes can no longer afford to wait

Reaching the Eastern Conference Final was one thing. Getting back there is likely to be an even bigger challenge for the Canadiens.

The past few hours have served as a reminder of just how much stronger the Atlantic Division will be this season.

The addition of Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers is obviously the news that's grabbing the most attention. It's worth noting that a team that has already won two consecutive Stanley Cups probably didn't need another top-tier forward to strike fear into the rest of the NHL.

On top of that, the Panthers should have a much healthier roster next year after having to deal with several injuries last season.

Here's what the Panthers' top nine forwards could look like:

TALK ABOUT STACKED The addition of Brady Tkachuk to the @FlaPanthers makes their top nine absolutely ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/PsOhv0eHWL — NHL Fantasy (@NHLFantasy) June 22, 2026

As if that weren't enough, it's worth noting that the Maple Leafs have also improved by acquiring Darren Raddysh, who just had a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In short, no one in the Atlantic Division seems willing to slow down.

That's probably what the Habs' front office needs to keep in mind.

The division has just taken it to another level. Kent … Time to cook — Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) June 21, 2026

The Habs surprised much of the hockey world this spring by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Few people expected such a young team to go so far so quickly.

Kent Hughes has often said that he didn't want to rush the rebuilding process. So far, this approach has proven him right.

However, recent developments highlight a fairly simple reality: in this division, standing still often means falling behind.

The Panthers have just made their roster even more intimidating. Toronto is looking to make a strong comeback. The Lightning, for their part, almost always find a way to remain among the best teams in the East.

The Canadiens are still relying heavily on homegrown talent. Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson, Zachary Bolduc, and several others should continue to improve over the next few years.

That's excellent news.

But it might not be enough.

The Habs have just reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Expectations are no longer the same as they were two years ago. At some point, Kent Hughes will have to make a move, just as he did last year to acquire Noah Dobson.

The general manager still has draft picks, quality prospects, and some flexibility under the salary cap. If he wants to keep the Habs among the contenders, he may need to start using these tools more aggressively.

In a nutshell

– That would be quite the news.

If Keith Tkachuk (finally) gets into the Hall of Fame tomorrow (announcement at 3 p.m. ET), that would make for quite a few days for his family. Hope the Elbo Room is fully stocked!! — E.J. Hradek (@EJHradek_NHL) June 22, 2026

– Worth a read.

It's no wonder things are going badly in San Francisco. https://t.co/oLmvMsEEyR https://t.co/pzMIf6Yk5h — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 21, 2026

– The next Lane Hutson?