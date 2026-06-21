“I think the Panthers are going to trade for Dylan Larkin” — Rick Springhetti

A trade that came out of nowhere was finalized on Father's Day.

A few hours ago, it was announced that Mackie Samoskevich was leaving the Florida Panthers to join the Kraken.

This trade is a win-win for both teams. The Kraken are acquiring a 23-year-old winger who was a member of the Panthers during both of their Stanley Cup victories. However, he only received the 2025 championship ring, since in 2024 he had played just seven games and did not appear in the playoffs.

As for the Panthers, they're offloading a future restricted free agent who was still unsigned, while also acquiring draft picks.

What's interesting about all this is that Florida is one of Dylan Larkin's preferred destinations, as he recently requested a trade.

Keep in mind that the Panthers now hold the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the upcoming draft, and these would obviously be very valuable assets to offer in exchange for a player like Larkin.

Rick Springhetti believes that Florida will acquire Larkin, as he mentioned in a tweet following the Samoskevich trade.

I think Florida is acquiring Dylan Larkin. — Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) June 21, 2026

When you think about it, it makes sense, but we should expect Detroit to demand an established player in return.

What if the foundation of a trade sending Larkin to Florida were the No. 9 pick and Anton Lundell?

With the 9th overall pick, the Wings could still land a quality prospect like Tynan Lawrence or Viggo Björck.

And Lundell is an excellent young center—established, versatile, intelligent, and capable of racking up his share of points. In fact, he just had his best season in terms of points per game (0.69). Over an 82-game season, that would give him 56 points.

But offense isn't his strongest suit. He's an excellent player on the penalty kill, reads the game very well, and is a true playmaker on the ice.

He could certainly play as the first-line center for the Wings this season. In fact, I could see him centering Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane (if the latter returns).

In any case, the Mackie Samoskevich trade leads me to believe that something else is brewing in Florida.

In a Nutshell

– Here are some other targets the Habs could select with the 28th pick.

#Habs Headlines: Potential 2026 NHL Draft candidateshttps://t.co/KGqVJaeoC8 — Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) June 21, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Frank Seravalli: On Jason Robertson negotiations/Stars: The last time I looked into that situation, the two sides hadn't really closed the gap, and Robertson's camp is pretty set on what they think his value is – Kevin Karius Show (6/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 21, 2026

– Read more.

It's unclear what the Angels think about this. https://t.co/GKwfO3bvod https://t.co/PXRgl6xffs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 21, 2026

– Serena Williams is returning to Wimbledon.