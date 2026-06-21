Deebo Samuel on the trade market

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has officially asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him to another NFL team, opening the door to a major shift in the California team's dynamics.

According to comments reported by ESPN, Samuel has obtained permission from the organization to explore the market and gauge interest from other teams. This is a significant step that confirms discussions between the two sides have reached a critical juncture.

“It was a difficult conversation with Kyle Shanahan because of the relationship we have, but I have to do what's best,” the wide receiver explained.

He also expressed his gratitude to the 49ers, while noting that a change of scenery might now be necessary for the next phase of his career.

Samuel is still under contract for one more season, having signed a three-year, $73.5 million deal in 2022. However, his production saw a notable decline last season, fueling speculation about his future.

A Season Below Expectations

In 2024, the 29-year-old wide receiver recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games—his lowest statistics in several seasons. This drop in performance was accompanied by visible frustration, particularly when he posted and then deleted a message on social media in December, expressing his dissatisfaction with how he was being used in the offensive system.

This situation is now one of the most closely watched in the NFL trade market, as several teams may try their luck at acquiring a player who is still capable of changing the course of a game all on his own.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.