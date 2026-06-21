A former Rouge et Or player scores points for the Alouettes

When Montreal Alouettes center Justin Lawrence was injured in Week 1, the organization quickly had to reshuffle its offensive line.

In the Canadian Football League, this role is crucial, as the center acts as the primary link between the quarterback and the rest of the offensive unit.

“In the NFL, quarterbacks are responsible for communication, but in the CFL, with a shorter clock, the center carries an even heavier burden,” explained offensive line coach David Brown.

Synchronization between the center and the quarterback is therefore essential to ensuring the fluidity of offensive plays.

It was in this context that Cyrille Hogan-Saindon was called upon to step in. The Quebec native rose to the occasion during the Week 2 victory over the Toronto Argonauts, delivering a steady and reassuring performance in a demanding role. Montreal's offensive line allowed only one sack, enabling Davis Alexander to manage the offense effectively.

Hogan-Saindon highlighted the chemistry he's already built with his quarterback thanks to the extensive practice sessions during training camp. This preparation made his transition easier despite his initial status as a backup.

Steady Progress and Growing Confidence

After arriving in Montreal in 2025 following a stint as a starter in Ottawa, the center had to accept a depth role. However, his coach, David Brown, emphasizes his steady development and work ethic.

According to Brown, Hogan-Saindon is now approaching the level of a full-time starter.

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