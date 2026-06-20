“Signing a top-6 winger would block Michael Hage’s development more than a center would.”

Even though the Montreal Canadiens still have a very young team, there are still some promising prospects, such as David Reinbacher, Alexander Zharovsky, and Michael Hage.

Hage is often seen as the team's future second-line center. He has excellent offensive skills, is fast, and can lead a line with his strengths.

However, to be honest, he still has a few areas to work on.

Above all, he could focus on his defensive play, which is a bit lacking at times.

Arpon Basu, on the latest episode of Basu & Godin, believes this is likely the main reason Hage wants to return to the NCAA for another season.

He also believes that for Hage to eventually join the team (if he isn't involved in a trade), the Habs would need to add a center rather than a winger.

It's quite striking when you think about it, because even though Hage has some weaknesses in his defensive play, many still see him becoming the future second-line center. The famous second-line center.

“Assuming that Michael Hage will play center in the NHL is a big leap.” – Arpon Basu

We know that with the puck, there's not much to criticize about Hage, but without it, it's a different story.

He absolutely needs to improve in this area, and even if he doesn't necessarily play center in the future, it's certainly a good thing to become a more well-rounded and reliable defenseman.

According to Basu, a line featuring Michael Hage, Ivan Demidov, and Pavel Zacha would be an almost perfect fit on a second line.

Demidov and Hage have everything it takes to lead that line offensively. Meanwhile, Zacha would play the role of a big, defensively reliable center who is capable of putting the puck in the net.

It's worth noting that Basu reports Zacha is represented by Quartexx Management and was briefly represented by Kent Hughes.

There are certainly connections to be made, but does Cam Neely want to do business with the Habs? That's another question worth asking.

In a nutshell

– Hage was supposed to be included in a trade for Matthew Knies. Now, with Chayka as GM, he might want something other than Michael Hage in return.

Darren Dreger: Regarding the Leafs/Canadiens Knies rumors: [Former Leafs GM] Brad Treliving needed Michael Hage to make that deal, and Hage wasn't available at that point, so they had to just cut their losses – Morning Show/McKenna & Starr (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 20, 2026

– Good news for the Stars.

Pierre LeBrun: Jamie Benn should be back in a Dallas Stars uniform next season – The Athletic (6/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 20, 2026

– Worth a read.

The league has a great opportunity to showcase young talent. https://t.co/Bd6dsN71vz https://t.co/vkYozQoxYP — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 20, 2026

– Well done.